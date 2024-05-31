Gridiron Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. 20.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IIM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. 57,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,371. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0771 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.