Gridiron Partners LLC Invests $156,000 in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Gridiron Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 257,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 98,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 26,886 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ZTR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 122,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,313. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

In other news, CFO William Patrick Bradley III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $27,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $49,465.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

