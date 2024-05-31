Gridiron Partners LLC Invests $1.20 Million in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust makes up about 0.8% of Gridiron Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,033,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,800,000 after acquiring an additional 69,403 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.71. 88,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,542. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $17.13.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Articles

