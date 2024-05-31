Goldstein Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Goldstein Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,178 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:UNH traded up $14.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $495.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,694,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,549. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $456.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.75.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

