Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 758 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Goldstein Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 189,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,425,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. WorthPointe LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 562.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,405,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,598,697. The firm has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

