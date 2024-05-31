Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Goldstein Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $350.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,431. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $357.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.75.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

