Goldstein Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Goldstein Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,058,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,406,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $263.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.