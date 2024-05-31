Goldstein Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $35.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,328.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,307,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,678. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $776.38 and a 52 week high of $1,445.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,334.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1,213.89. The stock has a market cap of $615.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

