Goldstein Advisors LLC Acquires 182,103 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 309.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,103 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $24,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,382,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,396,000 after buying an additional 1,653,211 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,134,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 653,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,373,000 after purchasing an additional 342,752 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,514,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,039,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.12. The stock had a trading volume of 592,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,898. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $100.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.95.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

