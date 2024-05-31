Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.38

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 2469035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
