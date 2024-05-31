Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $102.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.72. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

