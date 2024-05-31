GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Short Interest Update

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the April 30th total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 340,112 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

GLYC remained flat at $0.27 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 389,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,967. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.30.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

