Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Up 70.8% in May

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,600 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the April 30th total of 424,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 897,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $30.74. 467,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

