Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII) Trading Down 1.2%

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 210,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 541,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Global Tech Industries Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc does not significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in operation of an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. It intends to acquire companies with significant growth opportunities. The company was formerly known as Tree Top Industries, Inc and changed its name to Global Tech Industries Group, Inc in July 2016.

