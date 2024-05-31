Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Purchases $466,900.00 in Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) insider Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.69 per share, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,909,232.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $446,300.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $449,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.49 per share, with a total value of $434,900.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $449,600.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.05 per share, for a total transaction of $440,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $432,900.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.66 per share, for a total transaction of $426,600.00.

Global Partners stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Global Partners LP has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average of $43.59.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.47). Global Partners had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,527 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global Partners by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

