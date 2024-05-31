Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Short Interest Update

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, an increase of 243.6% from the April 30th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Glass House Brands Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of GLASF traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.83. The company had a trading volume of 133,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,835. Glass House Brands has a 1-year low of C$2.88 and a 1-year high of C$10.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.74.

Get Glass House Brands alerts:

Glass House Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Glass House Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Retail; Wholesale Biomass; and Cannabis-Related Consumer Packaged Goods. It cultivates, manufactures, and distributes cannabis bulk flowers and trims to wholesalers; and consumer packaged goods to third-party retail stores in California.

Receive News & Ratings for Glass House Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass House Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.