Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92.

Get Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 alerts:

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.