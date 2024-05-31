Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 45000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Gitennes Exploration Trading Down 33.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$685,500.00, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.41.
About Gitennes Exploration
Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the New Mosher, Maxwell, and JMW gold properties in northern Quebec; the Snowbird gold property in northern British Columbia; and three gold/copper properties in the Gaspé region of Quebec, Canada, as well as a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver property in Peru.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gitennes Exploration
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Gitennes Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitennes Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.