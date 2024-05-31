Gina Mastantuono Sells 1,800 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ServiceNow Trading Down 12.0 %

Shares of NOW stock traded down $87.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $643.50. 5,094,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,519. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $742.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $733.85. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $526.11 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $808.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

