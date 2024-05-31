Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $64.19

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.19 and last traded at $64.29, with a volume of 2264328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.68.

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a PE ratio of 178.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 167.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 82,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 51,801 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 213,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 119,909 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 89,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $134,489,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $4,633,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

