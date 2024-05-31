Gifto Market Cap Hits $22.33 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Gifto token can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $22.33 million and $4.60 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,020,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gifto (GFT) is a Web3 blockchain solution introduced in 2017, focusing on digital gifting through blockchain presents like NFTs, including e-cards, generative art, and red envelopes. While the specific founders are not mentioned, the platform is designed to combine the gifting experience with blockchain technology’s benefits. The native token, $GFT, is used for various purposes within the Gifto ecosystem. It allows users to stake and earn rewards, facilitates trading and investments through the Gifto Wallet, and enables creators to monetize their NFTs in the Gifto Store. Additionally, $GFT plays a role in charity, with a portion of its annual inflation donated to Binance Charity to support education and combat poverty. This makes $GFT a versatile token within Gifto’s platform, serving multiple functions from staking to social responsibility initiatives.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

