Getaround, Inc. (NYSE:GETR) Short Interest Up 262.2% in May

Getaround, Inc. (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 262.2% from the April 30th total of 682,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Getaround stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. Getaround has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.70.
Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Getaround had a negative return on equity of 3,722.93% and a negative net margin of 155.92%. The company had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.76 million. Analysts expect that Getaround will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
Getaround, Inc operates as an online car rental service company for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company operates Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace, which is accessed through the Getaround app and derives demand from guests who want access to cars nearby 24/7 for various use cases, such as local and long-distance getaways, running errands, business travel, and driving to earn through rideshare and delivery platforms.
