Getaround, Inc. (NYSE:GETR) Short Interest Up 262.2% in May

Getaround, Inc. (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 262.2% from the April 30th total of 682,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Getaround stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. Getaround has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.70.

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Getaround had a negative return on equity of 3,722.93% and a negative net margin of 155.92%. The company had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.76 million. Analysts expect that Getaround will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Getaround stock. Madrona Venture Group LLC acquired a new stake in Getaround, Inc. ( NYSE:GETR Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 506,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Getaround accounts for about 0.1% of Madrona Venture Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Getaround, Inc operates as an online car rental service company for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company operates Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace, which is accessed through the Getaround app and derives demand from guests who want access to cars nearby 24/7 for various use cases, such as local and long-distance getaways, running errands, business travel, and driving to earn through rideshare and delivery platforms.

