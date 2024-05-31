Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Insider Sells $9,601,659.00 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $149.61 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.05.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

