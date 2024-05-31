Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Hits $2.67 on Exchanges

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $401.09 million and $701,737.02 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for $2.67 or 0.00003893 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00010912 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001331 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,960.31 or 0.98950573 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012019 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.63 or 0.00114490 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 2.62205943 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,310,093.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

