Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) Short Interest Update

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 181.9% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Gaucho Group Trading Up 13.5 %

Shares of Gaucho Group stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. Gaucho Group has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $73.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

