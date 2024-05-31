Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) Short Interest Update

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 181.9% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Gaucho Group Trading Up 13.5 %
Shares of Gaucho Group stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. Gaucho Group has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $73.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34.
About Gaucho Group
