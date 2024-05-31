G1 Therapeutics’ (GTHX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GTHX

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GTHX opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.71. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.