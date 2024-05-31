FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Short Interest Down 61.3% in May

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the April 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTAIO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 43,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,042. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $26.38.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

