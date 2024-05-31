Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.73 million. Frontline had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Frontline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.03. Frontline has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get Frontline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday.

About Frontline

(Get Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.