Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the April 30th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 836.0 days.

Shares of Fraport stock remained flat at $53.24 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average of $55.62. Fraport has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $62.80.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

