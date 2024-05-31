Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $45.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FC. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Covey from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.33.

FC stock opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $486.73 million, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 92.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at $241,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

