Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Trading Down 6.6%

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.

Foxtons Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0157 per share. This is a boost from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

