Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Short Interest Up 32.4% in May

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 338,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,000. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 accounts for approximately 2.9% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSLL traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. 1,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,070. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

About Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

