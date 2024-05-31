Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $24.22, but opened at $25.39. Fortrea shares last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 100,426 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Baird R W raised Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.78.

Fortrea Stock Up 3.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortrea

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTRE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

