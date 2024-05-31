Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Fortis Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43. Fortis has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis

Fortis Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth $758,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Fortis by 7.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 59,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Fortis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,103,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,669,000 after acquiring an additional 79,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 259,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.