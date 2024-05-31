Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Fortis Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43. Fortis has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60.
Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.
