Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Trading Down 0.9%

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 74,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 284,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

Forsys Metals Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$204.93 million, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.79.

About Forsys Metals

Forsys Metals Corp. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa. Its flagship project is the Norasa uranium project, which includes the Valencia and Namibplaas uranium projects located in the Republic of Namibia. The company was formerly known as Forsys Technologies Inc and changed its name to Forsys Metals Corp.

