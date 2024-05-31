Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Up 16.7% in May

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Forafric Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:AFRIW traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,119. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. Forafric Global has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.60.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

