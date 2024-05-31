Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Up 16.7% in May

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Forafric Global Price Performance
NASDAQ:AFRIW traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,119. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. Forafric Global has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.60.
Forafric Global Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Forafric Global
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.