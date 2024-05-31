Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FL. Bank of America cut their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.47.

Shares of FL stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $35.60.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 43,900.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth about $100,000.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

