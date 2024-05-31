Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Foot Locker updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.500-1.700 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.

Foot Locker Stock Up 14.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $25.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Articles

