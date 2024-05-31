Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Short Interest Up 142.7% in May

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 142.7% from the April 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Fobi AI Trading Up 18.5 %

Shares of Fobi AI stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,383. Fobi AI has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Fobi AI had a negative net margin of 321.37% and a negative return on equity of 277.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter.

Fobi AI Company Profile

Fobi AI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and data intelligence company in North America and Europe. It provides software as a service; consulting and development services; and resells, refers, and licenses its products. The company also offers mobile wallet solutions, digital coupons, and customer insights solutions.

