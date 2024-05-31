Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

FLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.55.

Flowserve stock opened at $49.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $50.49.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

In other news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 25.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 578,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,448,000 after acquiring an additional 355,140 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 10,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,413,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

