Fischer Investment Strategies LLC Sells 64,780 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 96.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.26. 1,070,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,532. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

