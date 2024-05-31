Fischer Investment Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 148,259 Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 148,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,736,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 270.2% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance
DFEV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.21. 221,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,880. The company has a market cap of $612.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44.
About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.