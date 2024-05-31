Fischer Investment Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 148,259 Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 148,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,736,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 270.2% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

DFEV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.21. 221,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,880. The company has a market cap of $612.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.