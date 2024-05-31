First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Sells 42,156 Shares of FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 872,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,156 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in FGI Industries were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

FGI Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FGI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,566. FGI Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.44.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). FGI Industries had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FGI Industries Ltd. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

FGI Industries Company Profile

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

