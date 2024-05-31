First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,362,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,095 shares during the period. SIGA Technologies makes up approximately 4.3% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $13,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 379,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 74,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

SIGA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. 416,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,116. The firm has a market cap of $535.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $10.83.

SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 51.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

