First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,179,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 584,624 shares during the quarter. Ribbon Communications accounts for about 1.1% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

Insider Transactions at Ribbon Communications

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 590,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,605.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $297,720 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ribbon Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,974. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $179.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.