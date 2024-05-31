First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $180,000 Position in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lessened its stake in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,571,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after buying an additional 197,315 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The China Fund by 19.9% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 52,224 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in The China Fund during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in The China Fund by 466.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter.

Get The China Fund alerts:

The China Fund Price Performance

Shares of CHN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,994. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The China Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.