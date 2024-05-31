First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 273,624 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 233% from the previous session’s volume of 82,154 shares.The stock last traded at $46.60 and had previously closed at $46.49.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.11. The firm has a market cap of $870.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 326.7% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

