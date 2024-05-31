First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 1.1% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance
First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.42. 304,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,031. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $70.91 and a 12-month high of $85.89.
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
