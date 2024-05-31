First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 70,014.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 44,109 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 246,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 40,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.76. 1,146,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,726,660. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

