Fiduciary Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fiduciary Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,029,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,413,000 after buying an additional 256,039 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $64.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a PE ratio of 178.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

